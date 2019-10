HAMBURG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s second largest sugar refiner Nordzucker on Friday posted a pre-tax loss of 12 million euros in the first half of its 2019/20 fiscal year to end August, largely as low sugar prices continued to depress results.

Unlisted Nordzucker had posted a 36 million euro loss for the previous full 2018/19 financial year and had said in May it expected a loss in its 2019/20 year. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jon Boyle)