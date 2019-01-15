Germany’s Nordzucker suffers from sugar price collapse

HAMBURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s second-largest sugar refiner Nordzucker on Tuesday was the latest European producer to report a slump in earnings following the collapse in prices.

Unlisted Nordzucker said net profit fell to about 17 million euros ($19.55 million) in the nine months to end November 2018 from around 143 million in the same year-ago period. Sales fell 18 percent to 1.05 billion euros.

“Low sugar prices and slightly lower sales volumes are the main reasons for the earnings trend,” Nordzucker said. “The fall in prices for sugar on the world market, which is at its lowest level for about ten years, is attributable to substantial overproduction, particularly in India and Thailand.” (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)