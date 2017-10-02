UPDATE 2-October raw sugar delivery totals 1.1 million tonnes –ICE

(Adds Raizen comment in 3rd paragraph, company background and sugar price) NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd , Alvean and Raizen Energia S.A. scooped up 21,098 lots, or 1.1 million tonnes, of raw sugar against the October contract that expired on Friday, according to exchange data and traders. The sugar was due from Brazil, ICE Futures U.S. data showed on Monday. The data confirmed a Reuters report on Friday that more sugar than previously expected was tendered against the contract. A Wilmar representative did not respond to a request for comment. An Alvean spokeswoman and a Raizen spokesman confirmed that the respective companies bought sugar through the expiry. Traders said Wilmar bought the bulk of the delivery, at 14,147 lots, with Alvean buying 5,967 lots and Raizen the remaining 984. Alvean is a joint venture between trade house Cargill Inc and Brazilian cooperative Copersucar. Raizen, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Brazil's Cosan, started a venture with Wilmar last year to trade sugar. Benchmark ICE March raw sugar futures settled up 0.21 cent, or 1.5 percent, at 14.31 cents per lb on Monday, though traders said the larger-than-expected delivery against the October contract was viewed by many as bearish. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and James Dalgleish)