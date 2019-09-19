Islamic development bank hires banks for five year dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential sale of five-year dollar sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Thursday.

The bank, rated triple A by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, has hired Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, LBBW, RHB Investment Bank Berhad, Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank. (Reporting by David Barbuscia, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Angus MacSwan)