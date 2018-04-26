FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's SulAmérica puts life insurance, pension ops for sale -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer SulAmérica SA has put its life insurance and private pensions businesses for sale as part of efforts to focus on core operations, newspaper Estado de S.Paulo said on Thursday.

Potential buyers include AXA SA, Icatu Seguros SA, Allianz, Porto Seguro SA and the insurance unit of Banco Bradesco SA, the newspaper said, without saying how it obtained the information.

SulAmérica had previously sold its corporate insurance operations to AXA in 2015, doubling down on health and auto insurance, which account for the bulk of its revenue.

Representatives for SulAmérica and the companies mentioned in the article did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Estado cited a SulAmérica representative who declined to comment on market rumours. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

