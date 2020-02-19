UPDATE 1-Sulzer CEO sees coronavirus hit in first half before recovery in H2

(Adds detail, CEO comment)

By John Revill

ZURICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swiss pumpmaker Sulzer said on Wednesday it expected the coronavirus outbreak to hit orders and revenue in China during the first half of 2020 before a recovery in the second half of the year.

China is an important market for Sulzer, accounting for 12% of its orders in 2019 and 11% of its sales. Between 25% and 30% of its components also come from China. The death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday.

“We don’t expect the impact will be neutral in the first half, that would be ambitious,” Chief Executive Greg Poux-Guillaume told reporters on a call on Wednesday. “For orders and sales we think it is mostly going to be recovered during the year.”

There could be an impact on full year profitability as the company’s five factories in China run at full capacity with overtime to make up the shortfall during the second half of the year, said the executive after Sulzer reported better than expected operating profit for 2019.

Poux-Guillaume said all of Sulzer’s factories were now up and running, and were operating at around 40% of their capacity as of Feb. 17. None of the company’s 1,800 staff in China had been infected with the virus, he said.

“It is a ramp-up,” he said. “It takes time to get people up and running and there’s a few disruptions in the supply chain,” he said.

The biggest hurdle is domestic transport, with some suppliers having the available products but finding it difficult to get them to Sulzer’s factories.

Apart from the coronavirus, 2020 started well with inquires - a precursor to orders - running at a high level, Poux-Guillaume said,.

Globally Sulzer expects sales to increase in the range of 1% to 3% in 2020, while it expects orders to rise by between 2% and 4%. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Michelle Martin)