April 19, 2018 / 5:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sulzer confirms 2018 outlook, sees small hit from sanctions impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 19 (Reuters) - Swiss pumpmaker Sulzer confirmed its 2018 outlook on Thursday, saying it expected a one-off hit of 10 million Swiss francs ($10.3 million) from business disruption when its main Russian shareholder was slapped with U.S. sanctions.

“Sulzer does not expect any longer-term impact to its businesses,” it said while confirming 2018 guidance for order intake growth of 5 to 7 percent, sales growth of 4 to 6 percent, and an operational EBITA margin of around 9.5 percent.

First-quarter orders rose 18.6 percent on a currency-adjusted basis and by 12.8 percent organically, it said.

$1 = 0.9684 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields

