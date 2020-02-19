Sulzer reports better-than-expected profit for FY 2019

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swiss pump maker Sulzer on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected operating profit for 2019 and said it expects sales to increase in the range of 1% to 3% in 2020.

Sulzer said its full-year operating profit rose 15.1% to 371.3 million Swiss francs ($377.64 million), beating forecasts of 366 million francs in a company-gathered consensus.

Revenue rose 10.8% to 3.73 billion francs, beating expectations of 3.64 billion francs, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said orders increased 8.2% to 3.75 billion francs in 2019, meeting its full-year guidance for orders increasing in the range of 6% to 9% when adjusted for currency effects.

For 2020, the company forecast order intake to between 2% and 4% and expects operating profit margin to be in the range of 10.2% to 10.5%.

Sulzer reported operating profit margin of 10% in 2019. ($1 = 0.9832 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and John Revill; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)