UPDATE 1-Sulzer reports better-than-expected 2019 profit

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swiss pump maker Sulzer on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected operating profit for 2019 and said it expects sales to increase in the range of 1% to 3% in 2020.

The company said its full-year operating profit rose 15.1% to 371.3 million Swiss francs ($377.64 million), beating forecast of 366 million francs in a company-gathered consensus.

Revenue rose 10.8% to 3.73 billion francs, beating expectations of 3.64 billion francs, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said orders increased 8.2% to 3.75 billion francs in 2019, meeting its full-year guidance for orders increasing in the range of 6% to 9% when adjusted for currency effects.

For 2020, the company forecast order intake between 2% and 4% and expects operating profit margin to be in the range of 10.2% to 10.5%.

Sulzer reported operating profit margin of 10% in 2019.

The company said it is too early to estimate the impact of the coronavirus that is currently affecting the Swiss pump maker’s production in and supply chain from China.

Sulzer's board will propose to increase the ordinary dividend to 4 francs per share from 3.50 francs last year at the Annual General Meeting on April 15.