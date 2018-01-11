Madagascar nickel mine halts output due to cyclone

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s Sumitomo Corp on Thursday said it and partners Sherritt International Corp and Korea Resources Corp halted output at the Ambatovy nickel mine in Madagascar on Jan. 4, the day before Cyclone Ava hit the area

* Sumitomo said part of the facility was damaged by the cyclone and that repair work had started

* Sumitomo said repairs were expected to be completed at the end of January, with production closed during that time

* Sumitomo said all people involved in project were safe and that it was assessing the impact on its earnings (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)