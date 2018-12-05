Funds News
Property firm Summit Germany eyes 2019 share sale - sources

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German commercial property group Summit is exploring a 2019 share sale as it seeks to reap proceeds for new investments and increase its free float, people close to the matter said.

“The majority owner will offer shares, new shares will likely also be issued”, one of the sources said, adding that more than 25 percent of the share capital are expected to be offered in the flotation.

Separately, German real estate developer Gateway is also exploring a possible 2019 share sale with the help of Credit Suisse, people close to the matter said.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Seythal

