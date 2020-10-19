Alibaba to buy controlling stake in hypermarket chain Sun Art in $3.6 billion deal

FILE PHOTO: The company sign of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is seen outside its Beijing headquarters in China June 29, 2019. EUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holdings BABA.N9988.HK said on Monday it will invest $3.6 billion to boost its stake in hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd 6808.HK, gaining further ground in China's booming retail market.

The e-commerce giant is hoping to further leverage its digital presence to support Sun Art’s 481 hypermarkets and three mid-size supermarkets in China as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates the shift by customers online.

Alibaba, which already owned 21% of Sun Art through a unit, will raise its stake to around 72% through the acquisition of a similar stake in A-RT Retail Holdings, who owns 51% of Sun Art.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the digitalisation of consumer lifestyles and enterprise operations, this commitment to Sun Art serves to strengthen our New Retail vision and serve more consumers with a fully integrated experience,” Alibaba Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said in a statement.

Alibaba added that Peter Huang would be appointed chairman of Sun Art on top of his current role as chief executive officer.