June 25, 2020

S.Africa's Sun International notes Chilean offer

JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) - Sun International , the owner of South Africa’s Sun City resort, said on Thursday it will respond appropriately to a proposed 50.1% stake offer by its Chilean merger partner once there is a firm intention to make an offer or an actual offer.

On Tuesday Chilean investment firm Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur (IPS) proposed buying a 1.5 billion rand ($85.65 million) stake in the hotel and casino operator, a part-cash offer that also includes a bridge loan of up to 1.2 billion rand. ($1 = 17.5122 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Catherine Evans)

