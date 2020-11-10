Sun International says all S. African operations have recommenced

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sun International said on Tuesday all its South Africa operations have recommenced, along with its luxury resort and casino Sun City which has been open since September following the lifting of restrictions on inter-provincial travel.

The company, however, said the effect of coronavirus continued to impact its trading, but its liquidity position remained robust. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)