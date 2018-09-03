South Africa's Sun International H1 earnings fall 46 pct on one-off costs

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sun International on Monday reported a 46 percent fall in half-year earnings hurt by subdued growth locally and in Chile as well as one-off costs.

The casino and hotel operator said diluted adjusted headline earnings per share for the six months to June 30 fell to 105 from 198 cents per share.

One-off costs included 12 million rand ($813,000) restructuring costs relating to the closing of Sun Nao in Colombia, the company said in a statement.