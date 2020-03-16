South Africa's Sun International reports 91% jump in full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - South African hotel and casino operator Sun International reported a 91% jump in adjusted full-year earnings, boosted by lower interest and a significantly lower tax rate.

Adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, for the year ended Dec. 31, rose to 605 cents per share from 316 cents per share a year earlier.

Sun International, which also has operations in South America, said while it is still too early to forecast what impact the coronavirus might have, it is taking all necessary precautions “to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our guests and staff and preparing operations for any possible disruption to trading”. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Himani Sarkar)