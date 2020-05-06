Canada's Sun life looking at acquisition opportunities even amid COVID-19 challenges

TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial is looking for acquisition opportunities, its chief executive said on Wednesday, even as the company flagged an uncertain sales outlook amid a raft of unknowns driven by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Anything we look at, we’ll evaluate against our different scenarios, including our severe stress scenario,” Chief Executive Dean Connor said on an analyst call after the company reported earnings that beat estimates on Tuesday.

Sun Life also expects to return to buying back shares when restrictions imposed by the regulator on such use of capital end, Connor said.

Sun Life shares jumped 7% on Wednesday, compared with a 0.3% gain in the Toronto stock benchmark. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)