Sun Life Financial earnings beat expectations on fewer U.S. health claims, investments

TORONTO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc beat analyst estimates for second-quarter core earnings on Thursday, helped by lower claims on some benefit plans, particularly in the United States, and the positive impact of investing activity.

Sun Life reported underlying earnings, excluding charges, of C$1.26 a share in the three months ended June 30, compared with C$1.24 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.13 a share.

Reported profit fell to C$519 million ($390.08 million), or 88 Canadian cents a share, from C$595 million, or C$1, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3305 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto Editing by Matthew Lewis)