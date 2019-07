July 31 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reported a 1.4% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by growth in its asset management business.

Excluding one-time items, the company's net income rose to C$739 million ($560.49 million), or C$1.24 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from C$729 million, or C$1.20 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2OwysET)