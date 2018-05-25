India's Sun Pharma Industries Q4 profit up 7 pct, beats estimates

May 25 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India’s largest drugmaker, posted fourth-quarter net profit way above expectations.

Net profit rose 7 percent to 13.09 billion rupees ($193.15 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 12.24 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter, the company said here on Friday.

Analysts on average expected a net profit of 9.47 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations declined 1.6 percent to 67.11 billion rupees. ($1 = 67.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)