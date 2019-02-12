India's Sun Pharma Q3 profit rises nearly four-fold, beats estimate

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India’s largest drugmaker by market value, posted a nearly four-fold jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, beating estimates.

Net profit came in at 12.42 billion rupees ($175.45 million) versus 3.22 billion rupees profit last year, the company said here

This was above an average estimate for a profit of 9.86 billion rupees from 16 analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

Last year in the same quarter the company had a one-time tax expense of 5.13 billion rupees.

Total revenue from operations grew 16.3 percent to 77.40 billion rupees.