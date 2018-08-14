India's Sun Pharma quarterly profit beats estimates

Aug 14 (Reuters) - India’s largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd posted a first-quarter profit on Tuesday, beating street estimates.

Net profit came in at 9.83 billion rupees ($140.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 4.25 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said here

In the year-ago quarter, Sun Pharma incurred costs of 9.51 billion rupees related to settlements in a U.S. antitrust case over sleep disorder drug Modafinil.

Analysts on average expected a net profit of 8.97 billion rupees.

Total revenue from operations rose about 16 percent to 72.24 billion rupees. ($1 = 69.9300 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)