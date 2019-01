Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday asked India’s capital markets regulator to look into a media report about an alleged complaint by a whistleblower that led to a sell-off in the company’s shares.

In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Sun Pharma said there was “great asymmetry in the information circulating between analysts, investors and media leading to intense speculation.” (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)