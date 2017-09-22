FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius-based resort firm Sun Ltd cuts full-year pretax loss
September 22, 2017 / 7:17 AM / a month ago

Mauritius-based resort firm Sun Ltd cuts full-year pretax loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based Sun Limited said on Friday it reduced its pretax loss to 93.7 million rupees ($2.82 million) in the year ended June from 567 million rupees in the previous year, helped by higher revenues.

The hospitality firm, which operates a chain of luxury resorts in the island nation and the Maldives, posted revenues of 6.01 billion rupees, up from 4.99 billion for the year ended June 2016.

The firm has been renovating its resorts.

“The group is now well positioned to fully benefit from its revamped asset base and as a result, to progressively improve its profitability as from FY 2018,” it said in a statement.

$1 = 33.2100 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Aaron Maasho and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
