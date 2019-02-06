Suncor CEO sees Alberta government oil curtailments ending early

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , one of Canada’s biggest oil producers, expects the province of Alberta to end mandatory production curtailments ahead of schedule as they have caused a price boost that makes rail shipments uneconomic, Chief Executive Officer Steve Williams said.

Such unintended consequences are happening faster than the Alberta government likely expected, and it should now plan for a “soft exit” from curtailments that is fair to producers, Williams said on a quarterly conference call on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)