Syncrude site takes step toward restarting, but timetable unchanged

July 4 (Reuters) - The Syncrude oil sands site in northern Alberta is commissioning its steam systems, taking an important step toward restarting, its majority owner Suncor Energy Inc said on Wednesday.

The facility, which can produce up to 360,000 barrels per day of crude oil, was hit by a power outage last month and was expected to remain down through July.

There was no update on timing of restarting production, said Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by G Crosse)