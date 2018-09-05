Suncor holding off on crude expansion amid Canada pipeline confusion

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , one of Canada’s biggest oil producers, will not sanction further expansions of crude production until it becomes clearer when new pipelines will be ready, Chief Executive Steve Williams said on Wednesday.

A court overturned last week the Canadian government’s approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, adding to “troubling” pipeline delays, Williams said at a Barclay’s investor conference in New York. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)