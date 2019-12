Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc on Monday forecast a 5% rise in oil production for 2020 and said it expects capital spending between C$5.4 billion and C$6.0 billion.

Production is expected to be between 800,000 to 840,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), a 5% increase over the midpoint of its 2019 forecast, the company said. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)