CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , Canada’s second-largest energy producer, does not need to reduce crude output as some of its peers are doing to cope with low prices, Chief Executive Steve Williams said on Thursday.

Suncor, which has dedicated pipeline space for its crude as well as refineries in Canada, is mostly insulated from the impact of growing discounts on Canadian crude that are due to pipeline constraints. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Calgary, Alberta)