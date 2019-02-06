Canadian energy producer Suncor reports quarterly loss

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s second-largest energy producer, reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday compared with a profit a year ago, as lower prices for the country’s crude offset gains from higher refinery margins.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported a net loss of C$280 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a profit of C$1.38 billion, or 84 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total upstream production rose to 831,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 736,400 in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Debroop Roy and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)