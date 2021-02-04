Suncor Energy fourth-quarter loss narrows on demand recovery, cost saving

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc posted a much smaller fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in crude oil demand and cost-saving measures.

The company reported a net loss of C$168 million ($131.41 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of C$2.335 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2784 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)