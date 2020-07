July 22 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hit by a sharp fall in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC+ supply issues.

Calgary, Alberta-based Suncor posted a loss of C$614 million ($458 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$2.73 billion, or C$1.74 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arundhati and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)