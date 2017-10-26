FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suncor reports better-than-expected third quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Breakingviews
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 12:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Suncor reports better-than-expected third quarter profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , Canada’s second-largest energy producer, reported a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on Wednesday due to record oil sands production and strong refinery output.

The Calgary-based company reported net earnings of C$1.289 billion ($1.01 billion), or 78 Canadian cents per share in the three months ended Sept. 30. In the year-prior quarter net earnings were C$392 million, or 24 Canadian cents per share.

Suncor’s operating profit, which excludes one-time items, was C$867 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter, from C$346 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts had predicted earnings of 36 Canadian cents per share, according to Reuters data.

Suncor produced a quarterly record of 739,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter of 2017, up from 728,100 boepd in the same period a year earlier.

Refinery throughput was 466,800 barrels per day, compared to 465,600 bpd in the year-prior quarter. ($1 = 1.2800 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.