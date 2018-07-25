FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 11:14 PM / in an hour

Suncor's quarterly profit jumps on higher production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc’s second quarter profit more than doubled as the oil producer increased production.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said net income more than doubled to C$972 million or 60 Canadian cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$435 million or 26 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

Total upstream production rose 22.7 percent to 661,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day, helped by gains at its Fort Hills oil project which began production in January. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

