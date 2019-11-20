Suncor, Exxon urge 10th Circuit to eject climate case from Colorado court

Suncor Energy USA and Exxon Mobil Corp have urged the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to stop a lawsuit by local governments in Colorado who claim the companies are liable for climate change-related harm from being sent back to state court, saying the case belongs in federal court.

The oil companies argued in a brief filed on Monday that the 10th Circuit should vacate a lower court ruling that remanded the case to state court because the lawsuit involved “matters of uniquely national importance,” including energy policy, environmental protection and foreign affairs.

