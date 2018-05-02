FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 2, 2018 / 12:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Suncor profit drops on foreign exchange loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 1 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , Canada’s second-largest energy producer, reported a lower first-quarter profit on Tuesday on a foreign exchange loss.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported net earnings of C$789 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended March 31. In the year-prior quarter, net earnings were C$1.35 billion, or 81 Canadian cents per share.

Suncor’s operating profit, which excludes one-time items, was C$985 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter, up from $812 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts had predicted earnings of 52 Canadian cents per share, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Calgary Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.