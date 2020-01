Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Group Ltd on Thursday said it has received more than 2,600 bushfire-related claims since September with a total estimated cost of between A$315 million to A$345 million ($216.37 million to $236.98 million). ($1 = 1.4558 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)