Oct 1 (Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed sell its vehicle repair business to smash repairer AMA Group Ltd for A$420 million ($283.50 million).

Suncorp also agreed to sell its auto parts supplier ACM Parts to AMA for A$20 million, it said in the statement. ($1 = 1.4815 Australian dollars)