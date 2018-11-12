Australia's Suncorp postpones close of insurance business sale

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Suncorp Group on Tuesday postponed the targeted close of the A$725 million ($520.04 million) sale of its Australian life insurance business to Japan’s Dai-ichi Life, citing the timing of regulatory approvals.

The company said in a statement it was targeting late February for the completion date, compared with its initial date of late-December this year.

The company also said that an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting regarding a capital return would be held after the completion of the sale, instead of mid-December as initially proposed. ($1 = 1.3941 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)