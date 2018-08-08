FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 8, 2018 / 10:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Suncorp to sell life insurance unit to Dai-Ichi Life unit for $539 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Insurer Suncorp Group Ltd said on Thursday it had entered an agreement to sell its life insurance division to a unit of Dai-Ichi Life Holdings for A$725 million ($538.82 million), ending more than a year of speculation over a sale it had considered since early 2017.

Completion of the sale is expected to result in an after-tax non-cash loss on sale in fiscal 2019 of approximately A$880 million, Suncorp said in a statement.

$1 = 1.3455 Australian dollars Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.