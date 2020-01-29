Financials
January 29, 2020 / 9:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Suncorp expects bushfire, hailstorm costs to stay within provision

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australia’s Suncorp Group said on Thursday that costs from the devastating bushfires, hailstorms and heavy rainfall across the country will likely be capped at A$300 million ($205 million) and stay within its full-year provision.

The insurer said its reinsurance program will help keep costs within its A$820 million full-year provision.

“This has been an unprecedented start to the bushfire and storm season in Australia,” said Chief Executive Steve Johnston in a statement. ($1 = 1.4622 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
