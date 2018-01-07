FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2018 / 10:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Suncorp sees $126-134 mln impact from Melbourne hailstorm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Group Ltd said on Monday it expects the financial impact of the recent hailstorm in Melbourne to be between A$160 million ($125.81 million) and A$170 million.

The company said it expects to receive more than 21,000 claims across its insurance brands including AAMI and Suncorp.

Suncorp added the total natural hazard claim costs for its half-year ended Dec. 31 would be in the range of A$406 million to A$416 million, which is A$60 million to A$70 million above the allowance for the half. ($1 = 1.2718 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

