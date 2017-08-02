FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Suncorp Group's annual cash profit rises 5.1 pct
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 11:13 PM / a day ago

Suncorp Group's annual cash profit rises 5.1 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Group reported a 5.1 percent rise in annual cash profit on Thursday, helped by growth in its Australian insurance business and lower claim costs, but came in just below analyst expectations.

Australia's second-largest insurer by market share said its cash profit for the year to June 30 rose to A$1.15 billion ($916 million) from A$1.09 billion a year ago.

Analysts had expected cash earnings of A$1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company declared a final dividend of 40 cents per share, compared to 38 cents per share paid a year ago, and in line with forecasts.

$1 = 1.2561 Australian dollars Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.