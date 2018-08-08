UPDATE 1-Australia's Suncorp Group to sell life insurance unit, FY profit dips

(Adds details on life insurance division sale, background, dividend)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s second largest general insurer Suncorp Group Ltd said on Thursday it would sell its life insurance division to a unit of Japan’s Dai-Ichi Life Holdings for A$725 million ($538.82 million) and reported a 1.5 percent drop in annual profit.

The deal ends more than a year of speculation over a sale it had considered since early 2017.

Suncorp will record a one-off non-cash loss of about A$880 million in its fiscal 2019 on account of the sale, the company said in a statement.

Suncorp, which has the brands AAMI and GIO, said the agreement included a 20-year strategic alliance with TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Ltd to offer life insurance products through the company’s Australian distribution channels.

Goldman Sachs analysts had estimated the unit’s worth at about A$1.5 billion.

The sale sees the insurer joining companies like Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank Ltd, which have exited the life insurance business to cut exposure to shrinking margins and offshore competition.

The insurer’s net profit fell to A$1.06 billion for the year ended June 30, from A$1.08 billion a year ago, due to rising costs.

Revenue dipped 11.2 percent to A$15.45 billion.

Suncorp announced a final dividend of 40 cents per share and a special dividend of 8 cents per share.