May 8, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SunPower posts smaller first-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S solar company SunPower Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday, on higher demand for solar modules in residential and commercial markets.

The company’s net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $115.97 million, or 83 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from a loss of $219.73 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , said revenue rose to $391.89 million from $329.10 million. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

