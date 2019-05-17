Federal Circuit issues partial refund on Chinese solar panel antidumping duties

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld antidumping and countervailing duties on solar modules that California-based Sunpreme imports from the People’s Republic of China, but also found that U.S. Customs and Border Protection started enforcing the duties about seven months before it was authorized to do so.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a 2017 ruling by the Court of International Trade in cross appeals by Sunpreme, the Commerce Department and SolarWorld Americas, a subsidiary of Bonn-based SolarWorld AG.

