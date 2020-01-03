Company News
January 3, 2020 / 6:15 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Sunrise's Swantee, Kurer quitting after failed takeover bid

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Chief Executive Olaf Swantee resigned and Chairman Peter Kurer will not run for re-election after the Swiss telecommunications company failed in its $6.3 billion bid to buy the Swiss unit of Liberty Global.

Chief Financial Officer Andre Krause succeeds Swantee as the new CEO, effective immediately, Sunrise said in a statement on Friday. Also leaving the board is Vice Chairman Peter Schoepfer, who like Kurer declined to stand for election for another term after a shareholder revolt last year blocked Sunrise’s move to buy Liberty Global unit UPC Switzerland. (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below