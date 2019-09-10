RPT-Activist investor AOC gets Sunrise Communications stake - source

(Repeats to more subscribers with no changes to text)

ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German activist investor AOC has built a stake of less than 3% in Swiss telecoms group Sunrise Communications, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source said AOC was likely to oppose Sunrise’s proposed 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.36 billion) takeover of Liberty Global’s Swiss UPC business, which already faces a revolt with at least two big investors joining top Sunrise shareholder Freenet in resisting the deal.