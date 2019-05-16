Integrated Telecommunications Services
Sunrise boosts FY profit guidance after Q1 profit growth

ZURICH, May 16 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications increased its 2019 profit guidance on Thursday after gross profits grew 4.2% in the first quarter.

The group increased its guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to 613 million to 628 million Swiss francs ($607.89 - $622.77 million) from previously 608 million to 623 million francs.

It said the guidance incorporated continued growth investments and commercial pushes, primarily in the second and third quarters. ($1 = 1.0084 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Michelle Martin)

