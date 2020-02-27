Swiss telco Sunrise expects rise in 2020 core profit on subscriber additions

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swiss telecommunications provider Sunrise Communications Group AG on Thursday forecast a rise in 2020 core profit after reporting slightly better-than-expected full-year results on higher customer additions.

The company said it expects 2020 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to come in between 675 million and 690 million Swiss francs ($691.39-$706.75 million).

Sunrise reported 2019 revenue of 1.89 billion Swiss francs, slightly above the 1.86 billion expected on average by analysts in a company compiled consensus, and posted adjusted EBITDA broadly in line with expectations at 668 million francs. ($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)